Chilly Saturday
By Brandon Rector
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend in Eastern Nebraska. Above average temperatures return early next week. The next chance of precipitation likely doesn’t arrive until Wednesday.

Saturday will begin cold with temperatures in the single digits and teens and wind chills around -5 to -15. It looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as windy with north winds becoming west at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday should begin partly cloudy and cold with morning low temperatures mainly in the teens. A re-enforcing shot of cold air in Eastern Nebraska will keep it chilly for the second half of the weekend. Western Nebraska and the panhandle will see a seasonably mild Sunday. High temperatures should range from the low to mid 30s in the Eastern Nebraska to the mid to upper 50s in the panhandle. North winds become southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday will start cold.
Below average high temperatures are in the forecast for much of Eastern Nebraska Saturday.
Sunday will also begin cold.
A re-enforcing shot of cold air will keep it chilly in Eastern Nebraska for the second half of...
Above average temperatures are in the forecast for all of the area Monday and Tuesday before a cold front and storm system likely move through the region during the middle of the week. Not only will it be colder, but it should be windy Wednesday night into Thursday. There is also a chance of rain to snow Wednesday. Snow is possible Thursday. Weather models are not agreeing on the track of the system at this time. That will have a big impact on what type and how much precipitation we see so stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead.

After a chilly weekend, above average temperatures are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday....
