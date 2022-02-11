Colder and Windy Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel more like February Friday afternoon and this weekend as temperatures return closer to and below average for this time of the year. Above average temperatures should come back for Monday and Tuesday. There could be some precipitation Friday, but a better chance is in the forecast for the middle of next week.

After a cold front moves through the area Thursday night, a re-enforcing cold front should move through late Friday morning and early afternoon. It will be colder Friday and this weekend thanks to these fronts. There is a 20 to 30% chance of sprinkles, light rain showers, flurries and light snow showers tonight. Those that see snow will have very little to no accumulation and that will be mainly in Northwest Nebraska and the panhandle. Those that see rain could have totals of a trace to 0.05″. Some flurries and sprinkles can’t be ruled out with the passing of the second cold front. High temperatures will likely be set in the first half of the day with falling temperatures likely in the afternoon and early evening. It is going to be a windy Friday with northwest winds at 20 to 35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Friday will be colder than Thursday. (KOLN)

Saturday will start very cold with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Afternoon highs should be in the 30s and 40s. It is not going to be as windy with mainly west winds at 5 to 15 mph. Sunday should start very cold too with temperatures in the single digits and teens again. It will be a chilly afternoon for the eastern half of the area with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. The western half looks to have highs in the 40s and 50s.

At or below average temperatures expected in much of Eastern Nebraska Saturday. (KOLN)

It should remain chilly in the eastern half of the area Sunday. (KOLN)

There will be a warming trend Monday and Tuesday with above average temperatures likely to return. A cold front and storm system look to move through the region the middle of next week. Not only will it be colder and breezy, but there is a chance of rain, ice and snow as well. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest updates on this chance of wintry precipitation next week.

Colder Friday and this weekend before it warms up again early next week. Could see some sprinkles and flurries Friday. Better chance of precipitation is in the forecast for the middle of next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.