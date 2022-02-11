Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On this Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl weekend, The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has compiled several events to celebrate in Friday Fast Facts.

Valentine’s Market At Gateway Mall

Head over to Gateway Mall this weekend for a Small Business Showcase. This is a vendor event that allows local small businesses to showcase their products and services alongside your favorite department stores.

Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 12-6 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show

The Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show is celebrating 50 years! The Home Show is produced by the Home Builders Association of Lincoln and is the perfect “one-stop shop” to start your home building or remodeling project. Check out their website for a list of exhibitors.

Friday 1-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Adults: $8, $7 with food item donation

More info: HERE

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

‘Beautiful - The Carole King Musical’ tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets start at $14.50

More info: HERE

Lincoln Sports Foundation Presents Valentine’s Skate

No flowers needed here! Bring a date and skate into their heart! The Valentine’s-theme skate is happening this weekend. This event is open to all ages from 7-9pm and then 18 years and older after 9pm.

Saturday 7-11 p.m.; $10 entry fee, $14 with skate rental

More info: HERE

Super Bowl Watch Party At Duffy’s Tavern

Come out to Duffy’s Tavern to watch the Super Bowl and cheer on your favorite team! Don’t worry if your team didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, you can pick someone else’s favorite team and cheer for them. Or you can watch the game for the commercials!

Sunday 3 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

