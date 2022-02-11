Huskers fall to Buckeyes, lose fifth consecutive road contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team led Ohio State in the first half, but couldn’t hold on in an 80-70 loss in Columbus. The defeat marks the Huskers fifth consecutive loss away from Lincoln and drops Nebraska’s record to 17-6 (6-6 B1G).

Six-time Big Ten player of the week Alexis Markowski led the Huskers offensively, posting a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Jaz Shelley and Isabelle Bourne also scored in double digits.

A potent Buckeye offense was led by Taylor Mikesell’s 21 points, who made 5 three-point field goals.

Nebraska returns to action on Saturday at Illinois.

