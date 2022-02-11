Advertisement

Lancaster County inmate, charged with first-degree murder, dies

(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Kotopka, an 81-year-old inmate from the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, who was charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, died at a Lincoln Hospital on Thursday.

John Kotopka, age 81, was arrested June 20, 2021 for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The Lancaster County Attorney later upgraded those charges to first degree murder.

Janet Kotopka, 78, died in a Lincoln hospital on June 23, 2021. She had a gunshot wound to her head. An investigation by LPD revealed her husband, John, was the one who pulled the trigger.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, John Kotopka was being treated for a chronic medical condition.  

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

For more information about Lancaster County please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
LPD investigating woman’s death after husband finds her near fire pit at home
The York County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday as...
Suspect in deadly York County crash identified as convicted felon
Lincoln Police surround an apartment just south of 27th & N Streets during a standoff early...
LPD: Man arrested following early Thursday morning standoff
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a small plane crash...
Small plane makes emergency crash landing in field outside northeast Lincoln
Leighton District set to open more restaurants in coming days
Big weekend ahead for Leighton District’s new restaurants

Latest News

(Source: University of Nebraska)
Board of Regents votes to change rules on alcohol sales at Nebraska athletic events
Normally the franchise serves roughly 400-800 chicken wings on any given football Sunday, but...
Buffalo Wings and Rings preparing for Super Bowl Sunday
Buffalo Wings and Rings preparing for Super Bowl
Spider monkeys at the Zoo
Spider monkeys at the Lincoln Children's Zoo