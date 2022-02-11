Lancaster County inmate, charged with first-degree murder, dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Kotopka, an 81-year-old inmate from the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, who was charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, died at a Lincoln Hospital on Thursday.

John Kotopka, age 81, was arrested June 20, 2021 for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The Lancaster County Attorney later upgraded those charges to first degree murder.

Janet Kotopka, 78, died in a Lincoln hospital on June 23, 2021. She had a gunshot wound to her head. An investigation by LPD revealed her husband, John, was the one who pulled the trigger.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, John Kotopka was being treated for a chronic medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

