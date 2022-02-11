Small plane reportedly makes hard landing in field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A small plane reportedly made a hard landing Thursday night in a field east of Lincoln.

First responders were called to the scene near N. 112th Street and Havelock Avenue around 8:15 p.m. There were no initial reports of injuries. But, we couldn’t get any further information confirmed. Our reporter at the scene says agencies including LCSO and Waverly Fire were on scene. We have reached out to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, but as of 9:20 p.m., we haven’t heard back.

