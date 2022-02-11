Windy with tumbling temperatures on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through Nebraska during the day on Friday bringing windy conditions and falling temperatures. It will be cold tonight and Saturday morning. The weekend is looking mainly dry with some clouds and temperatures a bit below average in eastern Nebraska.

Decreasing clouds, windy and colder this afternoon. High temperature will be in the upper 40s by mid day with temperatures falling to the lower 30s by late in the day. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 45 mph.

Most high temperatures will occur Friday morning or early afternoon. Falling temperatures expected through out the day. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and much colder for Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows around 7 above in Lincoln with a north wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits by early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny and chilly on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will be at or a little below average on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and continued chilly on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 30s and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warmer in western Nebraska with the chilly temperatures continuing in the east. (1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday. Colder temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for rain and snow.

Dry and cool weekend. Milder temperatures start the new week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.