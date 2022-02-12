Advertisement

18-year-old robbed in northwest Lincoln

(KTTC)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery near the 4200 block of NW 50th Street on Friday.

According to LPD, an 18-year-old male had communicated online with a secondary party that he had wanted to sell his vape pen. While attempting to sell the vape pen, the male buyer pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the 18-year-old victim’s head. The suspect then stole the vape pen and left the scene.

No injuries were reported. This incident is still under investigation.

