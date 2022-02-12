Chilly temperatures continue for parts of Nebraska Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will start off cold Sunday morning, although not as cold as Saturday morning. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be milder in western Nebraska, but continue to be on the cold side in eastern Nebraska. Mostly sunny skies expected for the second half of the weekend. Milder temperatures return on Monday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies, blustery and cold Saturday night. Lows in the mid teens and a gusty north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Lows temperatures Saturday night will be at or a bit below average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and chilly for Sunday. Highs in the lower 30s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Warmer temperatures in western Nebraska with continued chilly temperatures in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

It will be warmer on Monday with mostly sunny skies expected. Mild and breezy for Tuesday with increasing clouds. Colder for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a small chance for some rain and snow showers Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. At this time, it does not look like we will have significant moisture from this system. Mild Temperatures return Friday and the weekend.

Milder temperatures start the work week. Then, a cool down by mid week. Warmer temperatures return just in time for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

