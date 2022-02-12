Advertisement

Graham breaks Class C wins record

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cameron Graham is nearing the end of his decorated high school wrestling career. Before its over, he has some unfinished business. Graham is chasing back-to-back state championships, and along the way he’s reaching new milestones. On Friday, the Cross County/Osceola senior broke the Class C career wins record.

Both of Graham’s wins in the C3 District Tournament were by first period pinfall. The victories push Graham’s win total to 207.

Graham, who competes at 160 pounds, is signed to wrestle in college at Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
LPD investigating woman’s death after husband finds her near fire pit at home
The York County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday as...
Suspect in deadly York County crash identified as convicted felon
Lincoln Police surround an apartment just south of 27th & N Streets during a standoff early...
LPD: Man arrested following early Thursday morning standoff
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a small plane crash...
Small plane makes emergency crash landing in field outside northeast Lincoln
Lancaster County inmate, charged with first-degree murder, dies

Latest News

Link Academy vs Sunrise Christian
Sunrise Christian, Link Academy entertain crowd in Top 3 showdown
Link Academy vs Sunrise Christian
Link Academy vs Sunrise Christian
H.S. Basketball (2.11.2022)
H.S. Basketball (2.11.2022)
District C-3 Wrestling Tournament
District C-3 Wrestling Tournament