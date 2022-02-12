Graham breaks Class C wins record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cameron Graham is nearing the end of his decorated high school wrestling career. Before its over, he has some unfinished business. Graham is chasing back-to-back state championships, and along the way he’s reaching new milestones. On Friday, the Cross County/Osceola senior broke the Class C career wins record.

Both of Graham’s wins in the C3 District Tournament were by first period pinfall. The victories push Graham’s win total to 207.

Graham, who competes at 160 pounds, is signed to wrestle in college at Nebraska.

