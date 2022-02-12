Grand Island man convicted for misuse of Social Security Number

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A Grand Island man was convicted for the misuse of a Social Security Number.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 35-year-old Alejandro Rubi Perez of Grand Island was sentenced on Friday in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard for misuse of a social security number. Rubi Perez was sentenced to time-served with two years’ supervised release with special conditions to follow. There is no parole in the federal system.

On May 17, 2018, Alejandro Rubi Perez filled out and signed a Form I-9 in order to begin employment with Strobel Energy Group in Nebraska. Using the identity and social security number of a true U.S. Citizen. On the Form I-9, he filled in the blanks for his “U.S. Social Security Number” as XXX-XX-7300. As verification of the information provided on the Form I-9, he provided a signed social security card that bore a United States government agency seal and stated that XXX-XX-7300 was the number established for him.

Rubi Perez knew that social security number XXX-XX-7300 had not been assigned to him by the Commissioner of Social Security. He provided social security number XXX-XX-7300 and a card bearing that number with the intention of deceiving Strobel Energy Group into believing that that number was assigned to him by the Commissioner of Social Security.

Rubi Perez made this false representation to satisfy Section 274A(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

