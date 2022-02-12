Advertisement

Grand Island man sentenced to 16.5 years for distribution of methamphetamine

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A Grand Island man was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine on Friday.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 40-year-old Shane Lawrence of Grand Island was sentenced in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 16.5 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

Lawrence will be required to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.  There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 17, 2020, the Grand Island Police Department was conducting surveillance of a home where officers suspected drug trafficking was occurring.  Police later obtained a search warrant and found 6.9 pounds of methamphetamine and $18,000 in U.S. currency.  Lawrence was arrested at the scene and evidence showed that he was responsible for the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Grand Island Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

That Task Force is composed of members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Grand Island Police Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, the Hastings Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Kearney Police Department, and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.

