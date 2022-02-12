Hampton High School pays tribute to teacher and boys’ basketball coach during game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It has been a tough week for Hampton High School staff and students after losing teacher and boys’ basketball coach Kyle Ediger. Before Friday night’s basketball game, they reflected on Ediger’s legacy by showing how much he meant to the community.

Friday night was about more than just basketball. The school’s gym was filled with support and silence as staff, students and families joined to remember Ediger.

“The community and all the alumni that have shown up tonight and are at the game here to honor coach Ediger really have helped all of us that have had such a tough week get through it,” said Holly Herzberg, Superintendent of Hampton Public Schools.

“Kyle was doing a terrific job here and we’re all very proud of his accomplishments,” said Jerry Eickhoff, Ediger’s high school basketball coach.

Ediger was killed Tuesday night in a crash in York. He spent nine years with Hampton Public Schools. His close friend and classmate, Dylan Bamesberger, said he was selfless and cared a lot about his team, students, and the community.

“He meant a lot to a lot of people. He was a big deal,” Bamesberger said.

The school did not charge admission to the game Friday night. Instead, they accepted donations to go toward their boys’ basketball team. The team plans to wear shirts that honor coach Ediger in their next district game.

