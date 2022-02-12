Heartland Hoops Classic Schedule (Feb. 12)
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Heartland Hoops Classic welcomes a star-studded field to Grand Island on Saturday. Games begin at 8:00 a.m. and run through the evening. The event features several cross-class match-ups and attracts a pair of out-of-state opponents. The featured game on Saturday is Link Academy (Branson, MO) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah).
8:00AM
Ashland Greenwood vs Northwest
9:40AM
Osceola vs Doniphan Trumbull
11:20AM
Milford vs Humphrey – Lindsay Holy Family
1:00PM
Omaha Concordia vs Aurora
3:45PM
Elkhorn North vs Grand Island Central Catholic
5:30PM
Omaha Westside vs Grand Island Senior High
7:15PM
Link Academy (Branson, MO) vs Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, UT)
