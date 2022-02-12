HS Basketball scoreboard- Friday, Feb. 11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 11.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Ainsworth: Gothenburg VS Ainsworth
@ Amherst: Elm Creek VS Amherst
@ Anselmo-Merna: Ansley-Litchfield VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Aquinas Catholic: Norfolk Catholic VS Aquinas Catholic
@ Arapahoe: Bertrand VS Arapahoe
@ Archbishop Bergan: Bishop Neumann VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Axtell: Southwest VS Axtell
@ BDS : High Plains Community VS BDS
@ Bayard: Minatare VS Bayard
@ Boys Town: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Boys Town
@ Brady: Medicine Valley VS Brady
@ Broken Bow: Cozad VS Broken Bow
@ Cambridge: Alma VS Cambridge
@ Central Valley: Twin Loup VS Central Valley
@ Centura: Arcadia/Loup City VS Centura
@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron
@ Clarkson/Leigh: East Butler VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Cody-Kilgore: Sandhills/Thedford VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus
@ Crazy Horse, SD: Alliance VS Crazy Horse, SD
@ Creek Valley: South Platte VS Creek Valley
@ Creighton: Plainview VS Creighton
@ Cross County: Exeter-Milligan VS Cross County
@ Deshler: Blue Hill VS Deshler
@ Dorchester: McCool Junction VS Dorchester
@ Elkhorn North: Norris VS Elkhorn North
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Sidney, IA VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Fort Calhoun: Raymond Central VS Fort Calhoun
@ Friend: Diller-Odell VS Friend
@ Fullerton: Central City VS Fullerton
@ Garden County: Hay Springs VS Garden County
@ Gordon-Rushville: Bridgeport VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Hampton: Giltner VS Hampton
@ Heartland Lutheran: Burwell VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hitchcock County: Wallace VS Hitchcock County
@ Holdrege: St. Paul VS Holdrege
@ Johnson-Brock: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney: Lincoln North Star VS Kearney
@ Kimball: Hemingford VS Kimball
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Superior VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lincoln Christian: Kearney Catholic VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln Northeast: Bellevue East VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Southwest
@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: BRLD VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
@ Loomis: Pleasanton VS Loomis
@ Louisville: Arlington VS Louisville
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Wauneta-Palisade VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCook: Scottsbluff VS McCook
@ Meridian: Silver Lake VS Meridian
@ Mitchell: Ogallala VS Mitchell
@ Neligh-Oakdale: CWC VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Boyd County VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ North Platte: Gering VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Beatrice VS Northwest
@ O’Neill: Ord VS O’Neill
@ Omaha Bryan: Bellevue West VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Burke: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Burke
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Mead VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha North: Grand Island VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Northwest: Norfolk VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Elkhorn VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Omaha Westside: Omaha Central VS Omaha Westside
@ Osceola: Shelby-Rising City VS Osceola
@ Osmond: Wausa VS Osmond
@ Overton: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Overton
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Elkhorn South VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Papillion-LaVista: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Ponca: Homer VS Ponca
@ Potter-Dix: Hyannis VS Potter-Dix
@ Randolph: Stuart VS Randolph
@ Sandy Creek: Milford VS Sandy Creek
@ Santee: Flandreau Indian, SD VS Santee
@ Schuyler: Fairbury VS Schuyler
@ Seward: York VS Seward
@ Shelton: Harvard VS Shelton
@ Sioux City East, IA: Crofton VS Sioux City East, IA
@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Hi-Line VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
@ South Sioux City: Omaha Gross Catholic VS South Sioux City
@ Southern Valley: Dundy County Stratton VS Southern Valley
@ Sterling: Tri County VS Sterling
@ Summerland: Lutheran High Northeast VS Summerland
@ Sutton: Fillmore Central VS Sutton
@ Syracuse: Conestoga VS Syracuse
@ Thayer Central: Southern VS Thayer Central
@ Weeping Water: Cornerstone Christian VS Weeping Water
@ West Point-Beemer: Oakland-Craig VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: David City VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Winside: Pender VS Winside
@ Wood River: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Wood River
@ Wynot: Hartington-Newcastle VS Wynot
@ Yutan: Wakefield VS Yutan
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Alliance 72, Crazy Horse, SD 11
Bellevue West 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)
Platteview 57, Douglas County West 41
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Ainsworth: Gothenburg VS Ainsworth
@ Amherst: Elm Creek VS Amherst
@ Anselmo-Merna: Ansley-Litchfield VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Arapahoe: Bertrand VS Arapahoe
@ Archbishop Bergan: Bishop Neumann VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Auburn: Johnson County Central VS Auburn
@ Axtell: Southwest VS Axtell
@ BDS : High Plains Community VS BDS
@ Bayard: Minatare VS Bayard
@ Boys Town: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Boys Town
@ Brady: Medicine Valley VS Brady
@ Broken Bow: Cozad VS Broken Bow
@ Cambridge: Alma VS Cambridge
@ Central Valley: Twin Loup VS Central Valley
@ Centura: Arcadia/Loup City VS Centura
@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron
@ Cody-Kilgore: Sandhills/Thedford VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus
@ Creek Valley: South Platte VS Creek Valley
@ Creighton: Plainview VS Creighton
@ Cross County: Exeter-Milligan VS Cross County
@ Deshler: Blue Hill VS Deshler
@ Dorchester: McCool Junction VS Dorchester
@ Elkhorn North: Norris VS Elkhorn North
@ Fort Calhoun: Raymond Central VS Fort Calhoun
@ Friend: Diller-Odell VS Friend
@ Fullerton: Central City VS Fullerton
@ Garden County: Hay Springs VS Garden County
@ Gordon-Rushville: Bridgeport VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Hampton: Giltner VS Hampton
@ Heartland Lutheran: Burwell VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hitchcock County: Wallace VS Hitchcock County
@ Holdrege: St. Paul VS Holdrege
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Elkhorn Valley VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Johnson-Brock: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney: Lincoln North Star VS Kearney
@ Kimball: Hemingford VS Kimball
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Superior VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lincoln Christian: Kearney Catholic VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln High: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln Northeast: Bellevue East VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: BRLD VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
@ Loomis: Pleasanton VS Loomis
@ Louisville: Arlington VS Louisville
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Wauneta-Palisade VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCook: Scottsbluff VS McCook
@ Meridian: Silver Lake VS Meridian
@ Mitchell: Ogallala VS Mitchell
@ Neligh-Oakdale: CWC VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Boyd County VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ Norfolk Catholic: Stanton VS Norfolk Catholic
@ North Platte: Gering VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Beatrice VS Northwest
@ O’Neill: Ord VS O’Neill
@ Omaha Burke: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Burke
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Mead VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha North: Grand Island VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Northwest: Norfolk VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Elkhorn VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Omaha Westside: Omaha Central VS Omaha Westside
@ Osceola: Shelby-Rising City VS Osceola
@ Osmond: Wausa VS Osmond
@ Overton: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Overton
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Elkhorn South VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Papillion-LaVista: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Ponca: Homer VS Ponca
@ Potter-Dix: Hyannis VS Potter-Dix
@ Ralston: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Ralston
@ Randolph: Stuart VS Randolph
@ Sandy Creek: Milford VS Sandy Creek
@ Santee: Flanderau Indian, SD VS Santee
@ Schuyler: Fairbury VS Schuyler
@ Seward: York VS Seward
@ Shelton: Harvard VS Shelton
@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Hi-Line VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
@ South Sioux City: Omaha Gross Catholic VS South Sioux City
@ Southern Valley: Dundy County Stratton VS Southern Valley
@ Sterling: Tri County VS Sterling
@ Summerland: Lutheran High Northeast VS Summerland
@ Sutton: Fillmore Central VS Sutton
@ Syracuse: Conestoga VS Syracuse
@ Thayer Central: Southern VS Thayer Central
@ West Point-Beemer: Oakland-Craig VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: David City VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wood River: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Wood River
@ Wynot: Hartington-Newcastle VS Wynot
@ Yutan: Wakefield VS Yutan
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.