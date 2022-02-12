Advertisement

HS Basketball scoreboard- Friday, Feb. 11

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 11.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: Gothenburg VS Ainsworth

@ Amherst: Elm Creek VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: Ansley-Litchfield VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Aquinas Catholic: Norfolk Catholic VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Bertrand VS Arapahoe

@ Archbishop Bergan: Bishop Neumann VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Axtell: Southwest VS Axtell

@ BDS : High Plains Community VS BDS

@ Bayard: Minatare VS Bayard

@ Boys Town: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Boys Town

@ Brady: Medicine Valley VS Brady

@ Broken Bow: Cozad VS Broken Bow

@ Cambridge: Alma VS Cambridge

@ Central Valley: Twin Loup VS Central Valley

@ Centura: Arcadia/Loup City VS Centura

@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron

@ Clarkson/Leigh: East Butler VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Cody-Kilgore: Sandhills/Thedford VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus

@ Crazy Horse, SD: Alliance VS Crazy Horse, SD

@ Creek Valley: South Platte VS Creek Valley

@ Creighton: Plainview VS Creighton

@ Cross County: Exeter-Milligan VS Cross County

@ Deshler: Blue Hill VS Deshler

@ Dorchester: McCool Junction VS Dorchester

@ Elkhorn North: Norris VS Elkhorn North

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Sidney, IA VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fort Calhoun: Raymond Central VS Fort Calhoun

@ Friend: Diller-Odell VS Friend

@ Fullerton: Central City VS Fullerton

@ Garden County: Hay Springs VS Garden County

@ Gordon-Rushville: Bridgeport VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Hampton: Giltner VS Hampton

@ Heartland Lutheran: Burwell VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hitchcock County: Wallace VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: St. Paul VS Holdrege

@ Johnson-Brock: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney: Lincoln North Star VS Kearney

@ Kimball: Hemingford VS Kimball

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Superior VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lincoln Christian: Kearney Catholic VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln Northeast: Bellevue East VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: BRLD VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

@ Loomis: Pleasanton VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Arlington VS Louisville

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Wauneta-Palisade VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCook: Scottsbluff VS McCook

@ Meridian: Silver Lake VS Meridian

@ Mitchell: Ogallala VS Mitchell

@ Neligh-Oakdale: CWC VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Boyd County VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ North Platte: Gering VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Beatrice VS Northwest

@ O’Neill: Ord VS O’Neill

@ Omaha Bryan: Bellevue West VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Mead VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha North: Grand Island VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Northwest: Norfolk VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Elkhorn VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Omaha Central VS Omaha Westside

@ Osceola: Shelby-Rising City VS Osceola

@ Osmond: Wausa VS Osmond

@ Overton: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Overton

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Elkhorn South VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Ponca: Homer VS Ponca

@ Potter-Dix: Hyannis VS Potter-Dix

@ Randolph: Stuart VS Randolph

@ Sandy Creek: Milford VS Sandy Creek

@ Santee: Flandreau Indian, SD VS Santee

@ Schuyler: Fairbury VS Schuyler

@ Seward: York VS Seward

@ Shelton: Harvard VS Shelton

@ Sioux City East, IA: Crofton VS Sioux City East, IA

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Hi-Line VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ South Sioux City: Omaha Gross Catholic VS South Sioux City

@ Southern Valley: Dundy County Stratton VS Southern Valley

@ Sterling: Tri County VS Sterling

@ Summerland: Lutheran High Northeast VS Summerland

@ Sutton: Fillmore Central VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Conestoga VS Syracuse

@ Thayer Central: Southern VS Thayer Central

@ Weeping Water: Cornerstone Christian VS Weeping Water

@ West Point-Beemer: Oakland-Craig VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: David City VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Winside: Pender VS Winside

@ Wood River: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Hartington-Newcastle VS Wynot

@ Yutan: Wakefield VS Yutan

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Alliance 72, Crazy Horse, SD 11

Bellevue West 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)

Platteview 57, Douglas County West 41

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: Gothenburg VS Ainsworth

@ Amherst: Elm Creek VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: Ansley-Litchfield VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Arapahoe: Bertrand VS Arapahoe

@ Archbishop Bergan: Bishop Neumann VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Auburn: Johnson County Central VS Auburn

@ Axtell: Southwest VS Axtell

@ BDS : High Plains Community VS BDS

@ Bayard: Minatare VS Bayard

@ Boys Town: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Boys Town

@ Brady: Medicine Valley VS Brady

@ Broken Bow: Cozad VS Broken Bow

@ Cambridge: Alma VS Cambridge

@ Central Valley: Twin Loup VS Central Valley

@ Centura: Arcadia/Loup City VS Centura

@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron

@ Cody-Kilgore: Sandhills/Thedford VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus

@ Creek Valley: South Platte VS Creek Valley

@ Creighton: Plainview VS Creighton

@ Cross County: Exeter-Milligan VS Cross County

@ Deshler: Blue Hill VS Deshler

@ Dorchester: McCool Junction VS Dorchester

@ Elkhorn North: Norris VS Elkhorn North

@ Fort Calhoun: Raymond Central VS Fort Calhoun

@ Friend: Diller-Odell VS Friend

@ Fullerton: Central City VS Fullerton

@ Garden County: Hay Springs VS Garden County

@ Gordon-Rushville: Bridgeport VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Hampton: Giltner VS Hampton

@ Heartland Lutheran: Burwell VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hitchcock County: Wallace VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: St. Paul VS Holdrege

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Elkhorn Valley VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Johnson-Brock: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney: Lincoln North Star VS Kearney

@ Kimball: Hemingford VS Kimball

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Superior VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lincoln Christian: Kearney Catholic VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln High: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Northeast: Bellevue East VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: BRLD VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

@ Loomis: Pleasanton VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Arlington VS Louisville

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Wauneta-Palisade VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCook: Scottsbluff VS McCook

@ Meridian: Silver Lake VS Meridian

@ Mitchell: Ogallala VS Mitchell

@ Neligh-Oakdale: CWC VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Boyd County VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk Catholic: Stanton VS Norfolk Catholic

@ North Platte: Gering VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Beatrice VS Northwest

@ O’Neill: Ord VS O’Neill

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Mead VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha North: Grand Island VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Northwest: Norfolk VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Elkhorn VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Omaha Central VS Omaha Westside

@ Osceola: Shelby-Rising City VS Osceola

@ Osmond: Wausa VS Osmond

@ Overton: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Overton

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Elkhorn South VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Ponca: Homer VS Ponca

@ Potter-Dix: Hyannis VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Ralston

@ Randolph: Stuart VS Randolph

@ Sandy Creek: Milford VS Sandy Creek

@ Santee: Flanderau Indian, SD VS Santee

@ Schuyler: Fairbury VS Schuyler

@ Seward: York VS Seward

@ Shelton: Harvard VS Shelton

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Hi-Line VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ South Sioux City: Omaha Gross Catholic VS South Sioux City

@ Southern Valley: Dundy County Stratton VS Southern Valley

@ Sterling: Tri County VS Sterling

@ Summerland: Lutheran High Northeast VS Summerland

@ Sutton: Fillmore Central VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Conestoga VS Syracuse

@ Thayer Central: Southern VS Thayer Central

@ West Point-Beemer: Oakland-Craig VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: David City VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wood River: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Hartington-Newcastle VS Wynot

@ Yutan: Wakefield VS Yutan

