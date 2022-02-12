Our Town Beatrice: February 14-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Beatrice is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town Beatrice.

We are getting started Monday by highlighting the Beatrice Community Hospital. We will learn about two new family medicine doctors who are putting down roots locally. We’ll also learn about plans to develop a family practice medical clinic on the north end of the hospital campus. In addition to that, we’ll hear about a home-grown business called Landmark Snacks. that more than doubled their workforce in the last year. We will find out about Homestead National Historical Park, and the attraction’s recent name change. We’ll learn about a breath-taking building downtown that houses a number of boutiques along with Stone Hollow Brewery. Finally, we will learn about the bike trails that residents continue to enjoy around Beatrice all year long, and we’ll take a closer look at the effort to develop water recreation.

The coverage starts Monday at 9 a.m. on Pure Nebraska, and you’ll see it on other 10/11 newscasts throughout the day.

And, don’t forget: 10/11 will carry a 30-minute special show on Saturday evening, February 19, at 6:30 p.m. focused on Our Town Beatrice.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.