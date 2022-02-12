State senators take to legislature as last ditch effort to get second round of emergency rental assistance funds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dozens of Nebraskans are calling for an amendment at the State Capitol which would require Governor Pete Ricketts to accept a second round of Emergency Rental Assistance. Gov. Ricketts told Nebraskans last week the state doesn’t need it. Many people who spoke on Friday told senators otherwise.

Lincoln Senator Matt Hansen introduced Amendment 1737 Friday afternoon. It would require Gov. Ricketts to apply for the $120 million ERA 2 funds by the March 30 Deadline.

“Not getting this money would have a direct negative impact,” said Hansen. “You may have heard the first pot of money was underutilized, that appears to be the result of issues with the application and lack of outreach.”

Nebraska got $200 million in the first round of Emergency Rental Assistance, known as ERA 1, in 2020. They kept $158 million and distributed the rest to Lincoln, Omaha, Lancaster and Douglas counties. As of today, the state has distributed nearly $15 million of that money to renters, given it to Lincoln, Omaha, Lancaster or Douglas Counties and sent nearly $12 million back. They have $32 million left that has to be spent by September 2020.

The only opponent to speak against the amendment was Lee Will, a state budget administrator who said he was speaking on behalf of Governor Ricketts.

“The data I think shows we’ve distributed $14.7 million applied and be approved I do hear stories of need but we’re not seeing it through a year of running the program,” Will said.

Will also said at some point the assistance has to end.

Dozens of people who testified in support of the amendment said otherwise. They said applications have remained steady in Lincoln and Omaha, which recently were given $85 million of what the state has left over.

Lawyers working with the tenant’s assistance program said these funds have been the greatest tool to stopping evictions.

“I can’t think of one good reason not to accept these dollars that would stop evictions, keep people from becoming homeless and allow landlords to pay their mortgages,” Alan Dugger, a UNL Law Student who has been working with tenants facing eviction said.

The money the city of Lincoln has is mostly from ERA 1, it has to be distributed by September 2022. Urban Planning and Development Director Dan Marvin said the city has enough ERA 1 money to get to that point and enough of their own ERA 2 funds to get through 22. 10/11 NOW asked Marvin if the demand would be there if the state allocated more ERA 2 money, which doesn’t have to be spent until 2025. Marvin said it would.

Representatives from outside the state’s biggest cities said the same, that the need is there.

Karen Rathke, with Heartland United Way said there has been so much demand for rental assistance United Way hasn’t been able to keep up.

“I process applications and every time you have to say no and they have kids in front of you, I just can’t do it anymore,” Rathke said.

The $32 million left in the state could go to these renters, but Rathke said the application process is a barrier.

“We have no dollars, do dollars, no ERA funds because the only way to get ERA 1 funds is through the portal and it takes hours,” Rathke said.

A landlord from Grand Island also spoke. He said he had to divert staff members to help tenants apply, but even once applications were started the process would take months to finish.

“The applications are cumbersome and time consuming,” Andy Marsh said. “It assumes my tenant has a working cell phone, assumes they have a laptop or internet connection, or lights and electricity on and assumes they have transportation to go to a library to complete the portal.”

Will admitted the process is cumbersome and said that is one of the issues with it, but it’s necessary to prevent fraud. He said more than 800 applications with foreign IP address are being investigated by the FBI. 20 applications have been sent to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Senators took issue with the allegations that the process was fraud-ridden, saying the concern for fraud wasn’t worth denying Nebraskans help.

Both Hansen and Omaha Senator Justin Wayne said this amendment would be a priority for them moving forward but no votes were held yet. Hansen said it would need to be expedited as the deadline to apply for ERA 2 is in late March.

