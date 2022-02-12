Advertisement

Sunrise Christian, Link Academy entertain crowd in Top 3 showdown

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two of the nation’s top high school basketball teams played in Nebraska on Friday. Top-ranked Sunrise Chrsitian faced #3 Link Academy at Central Catholic gym in Grand Island. The programs wowed the sell-out crowd with several jaw-dropping plays and highlight-reel dunks.

Mark Mitchell, a Duke signee, scored a game-high 23 points as Sunrise Christian handed Link Academy its first loss of the season. The game featured four McDonald’s All-Americans.

