Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school

(KWQC)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teacher is recovering after getting caught in the middle of a fight Friday.

The incident took place a King Science and Technology Magnet Middle School. 6 News confirmed with the police.

The teacher was taken to UNMC with minor injuries and is going to be okay. The fight started at about 2 p.m. at the school.

Investigators are still working out exactly how many students were involved.

6 News was told the ones that were involved will be cited for misdemeanor assault or disorderly conduct.

