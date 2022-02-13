Above Average Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly weekend for some, it looks to be an above average start to the week for all of the area Monday. The middle of next week looks to be chilly with some precipitation possible. Late next week should be seasonably mild again.

Monday will be mostly sunny with variable winds at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures should be mainly in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday is going to be a seasonably mild day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with south and southeast winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night so Wednesday will be much colder and breezy. High temperatures look to be in the 30s with north winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. It should remain chilly in the eastern half of the area Thursday with highs likely to be in the 30s again. The western half could be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Thursday will likely be another breezy day as well. There is a chance of rain changing to snow Wednesday and a chance of snow mainly early Thursday in Southeast Nebraska. At this time, little to no snowfall accumulation is expected. The bulk of the precipitation in association with a storm system moving through the region looks to remain to our south and east. The track could change so stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead.

