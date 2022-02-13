Advertisement

Amber Alert: Charlotte toddler reported missing, believed to be in danger

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte toddler who is believed to have been abducted from the same area as a reported shooting earlier in the day.

Police said they believe she is in danger, WBTV reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Marlaya Monet Patterson is a 3-year-old Black girl, standing about 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said her alleged abductor is believed to be her father, Corey Lamont Patterson, 29, who stands at 5′6″ and weighs 140 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Corey Lamont Patterson is believed to have abducted 3-year-old Marlaya Patterson.
Corey Lamont Patterson is believed to have abducted 3-year-old Marlaya Patterson.(N.C. Department of Public Safety)

Police said they consider him to be armed and dangerous.

The two were last known to be leaving Charlotte in a Silver 2012 Ford Escape with NC license tag number BDB2527.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at 704-336-7000, or call 911 or *HP.

