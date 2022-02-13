Class A District 4 wrestling results
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Results and finishes from the Class A District 4 wrestling tournament at Lincoln East on Saturday February 12.
1st Place winners by weight class:
106- Tyler Durden, Papillion LaVista
113- Jacob Campbell, Papillion LaVista
120- Hunter Jacobsen. Lincoln Southwest
126- Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest
132- Keith Smith, Lincoln East
138- Cash Niroomand-Rad, Papillion LaVista
145- Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East
152- Tobin Wingender, Omaha Bryan
160- Nick Hamilton, Papillion LaVista
170- Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest
182- Coleten Haggin Papillion LaVista
195- Tyler Stewart, Omaha North
220- Axel Lyman, Lincoln East
285- Tyson Terry, Omaha North
