Class A District 4 wrestling results

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Results and finishes from the Class A District 4 wrestling tournament at Lincoln East on Saturday February 12.

1st Place winners by weight class:

106- Tyler Durden, Papillion LaVista

113- Jacob Campbell, Papillion LaVista

120- Hunter Jacobsen. Lincoln Southwest

126- Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest

132- Keith Smith, Lincoln East

138- Cash Niroomand-Rad, Papillion LaVista

145- Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East

152- Tobin Wingender, Omaha Bryan

160- Nick Hamilton, Papillion LaVista

170- Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest

182- Coleten Haggin Papillion LaVista

195- Tyler Stewart, Omaha North

220- Axel Lyman, Lincoln East

285- Tyson Terry, Omaha North

