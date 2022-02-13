Advertisement

Couple charged with child abuse after baby thrown into wall

(KTTC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha couple has been charged with intentional child abuse after the man threw his 8-month-old baby against a wall, causing a skull fracture, and the girls mother did nothing for days after witnessing the attack.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that prosecutors say both 23-year-old Theodor Hurt and 24-year-old Dakota Vick initially lied about about what happened to the girl. Hurt eventually told police that he threw his daughter across the room into a crib and the wall because he was frustrated that she was fussy. I

nitially, Hurt and Vick both initially said the girl had fallen off a couch twice on Nov. 19. They took her to the hospital on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school
18-year-old robbed in northwest Lincoln
Nebraska Unicameral cuts inheritance tax
Lancaster County inmate, charged with first-degree murder, dies
Hampton High School pays tribute to teacher and coach killed Tuesday night
Hampton High School pays tribute to teacher and boys’ basketball coach during game

Latest News

Kids at in-home daycares make Valentine's Day cards for nursing home residents
Local daycares create Valentine’s Day cards for nursing home residents
HCF Mardi Gras Gala raises funds for cancer patients
Heartland Cancer Foundation’s annual gala raises money for cancer patients
HCF Mardi Gras Gala Raises Funds for Cancer Patients
Valentine's Day Cards for Nursing Home Residents