Creighton Prep robotics team prepares for state tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Next week Creighton Prep will be heading to Coralville, Iowa for the robotics state tournament for the first time in school history.

Prep has four teams that qualified and with that, there’s a buzz of excitement going on in this room right now.

“Four out of the five teams making it is such a big accomplishment and I’m just so proud of the guys,” said Mani Bakou.

But it was a long journey to get here for these Bluejays. A team mixed with experience and members brand new to robotics.

“If you could see what these robots looked like in September, October, you wouldn’t even recognize them,” said Rich Mansfield.

“We’ve had some difficult time with each team but we always got over those obstacles,” said Mani.

The team says hard work and attention to detail are very important when it comes to putting these robots together. For example—making sure the wheels work.

“It just not being in place, just not working properly, yeah you can go from first to like fifth. Details are a big thing and you really want to pay attention to those going into the competitions.”

Even though these students are here to compete, they’re also able to learn life skills as well.

“These guys get great team-building skills and form friendships and have to work through problems that aren’t engineering problems but just real world soft skill problems.”

A team that has formed into a family is ready for the big stage.

