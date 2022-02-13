Heartland Cancer Foundation’s annual gala raises money for cancer patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In their largest fundraiser of the year, the Heartland Cancer Foundation raised money tonight to assist cancer patients financially.

The non-profit held their seventh annual Mardi Gras Gala tonight in Lincoln at the Cornhusker Hotel.

The event raises money to provide local cancer patients with housing payments, car payments and other bills.

They also held a silent auction with different items on display.

The event featured keynote guest speaker, Shannon Miller. Miller is an Olympic gymnast with seven medals and is a cancer survivor.

“Having those resources available right here locally for patients that are going through it is so essential. They need to feel they are not alone in this and the Heartland Cancer Foundation is here to help,” Miller said.

Last year the foundation raised more than $150,000. Their goal is to help cancer patients so that they can focus on healing.

