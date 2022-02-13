Heartland Hoops Classic 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Heartland Hoops Classic wrapped up on Saturday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Along with local Nebraska teams in attendance the number three ranked team in the nation, Link Academy (MO), was also in attendance.

Here is a look at the seven games from this years Heartland Hoops Classic:

Ashland-Greenwood 84, GI Northwest 32

Osceola 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 70

Milford 44, Humphery/Lindsay Holy Family 59

Omaha Concordia 68, Aurora 57

Elkhorn North 47, GICC 52

Omaha Westside 67, Grand Island 46

Link Academy 59, Wasatch Academy 48

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.