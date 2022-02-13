Husker softball team falls to Jackrabbits, 6-2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team could not produce the clutch hits it needed in a 6-2 loss to South Dakota State Sunday morning, as the Jackrabbits claimed the victory. Each team had seven hits in the game, but the Huskers left nine runners on base while SDSU only left three.

The Huskers started the morning off strong, going three up three down in the first two innings and holding the Jackrabbits hitless until the fourth inning.

NU got on the board first with a strong third inning. Courtney Wallace led the inning off with a walk followed by a sacrifice bunt from Billie Andrews to move Wallace to second. Brooke Andrews got out with a fly ball, but with two outs, Abbie Squier followed up with a two-run homer over the center field fence to put the Huskers up, 2-0. Olivia Ferrell and Peyton Glatter both reached base on a walk forcing SDSU to make a pitching change. Felder ended the inning with a pop up to second base.

South Dakota State responded in the top of the fourth with two hits and a run. Wallace struck out the first batter before sophomore Emma Osmundson hit a ground rule double to center field. Wallace tallied another strikeout, but with two outs, Rozelyn Carrillo hit a single to left field, scoring Osmundson to make the score 2-1.

The Jackrabbits added to their score with a critical sixth inning. Mia Jarecki came in as a pinch hitter to start SDSU off. The freshman from Papillion, Neb., singled to the pitcher to reach first. Wallace struck out the next batter, but a passed ball advanced Jarecki to second. Kelsey Lenox followed with a hard hit ground ball to Billie Andrews at shortstop, forcing an error, and allowed Lenox to reach first base.

Ferrell came in to relieve Wallace, but the first batter she faced, Carillo, singled to right field, advancing Lenox to second, scoring Jarecki, and evening the score, 2-2. The freshman catcher, Brooke Dumont, added a ground-rule double to center field, advancing Carillo to second and scoring Lenox. The Jackrabbits then took the lead, 3-2.

Kaylin Kinney took over in the circle, however, the first batter she faced, Cylie Halvorson, hit a three-run homer over the left-field fence to extend the lead to 6-2. The Huskers were able to get out of the inning with two ground balls to third base.

The Big Red responded in the bottom of the sixth with a single from Mya Felder and Anni Raley reaching first after being hit by a pitch. Billie Andrews hit a single to right field to load the bases, but the Jackrabbits were able to produce a double play to get them out of the inning.

Both teams went scoreless in the seventh inning for the Jackrabbits 6-2 win against the Huskers.

The Huskers hit the road again next week as they travel to New Mexico State for the Troy Cox Classic. NU will face New Mexico State on Thursday, Feb. 17, Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, Feb. 18, UT Arlington and Northern Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 19, and will finish the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 20 against Iowa State. All games will be broadcasted live on the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.