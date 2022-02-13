Huskers routed by Iowa, 98-75

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball was fresh off their first Big Ten win of the season ahead of Sunday’s game against Iowa. The Huskers with a much different outcome Sunday as they were by the Hawkeyes 98-75.

The turnovers plagued the Big Red, they turned the ball over 15 times and Iowa capitalized on all of those with 24 points coming off of turnovers.

Derrick Walker posted his 14th double-figure game of the season with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Bryce McGowens reached double figures for the seventh straight game with 11 points.

McGowens has now been in double figures in 20 of the Huskers’ 25 games this season. Eduardo Andre posted his highest scoring conference game with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. His 10 points was one off a career high

