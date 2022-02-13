Local daycares create Valentine’s Day cards for nursing home residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Hundreds of cards are being delivered to nursing homes right before Valentine’s Day.

Nearly a dozen in-home daycares teamed up to bring smiles to the faces of nursing home residents in Lincoln with Valentine’s Day cards made by kids.

Cathy Martinez is an in-home daycare provider. She knew her kids loved making art, and she knew nursing homes with residents would love a special gift.

“So, wouldn’t it be a good idea for those kids to put their artistic ability to use and make valentines for nursing home residents to help them feel less isolated,” Martinez said.

She reached out to other in-home daycares to get more kids involved and connected with different nursing homes in Lincoln.

One of those nursing homes is The Independence House. Since the beginning of the pandemic, their residents have had limited interaction with their families.

“A lot of them have not been able to see their grandkids for quite some time or do some of these activities that they did with their grandchildren when they came into the building,” said Holly Bowman, Clinical Relations at The Independence House. “So, this kind of brings a little bit of normalcy back to them.”

Before the pandemic, children in daycares would also come to the facility and spend time with the residents.

And even if they aren’t allowed in the building like before, the kids are still putting a smile on a resident’s face with their Valentine’s Day card.

“That happiness that we get to see out of them again is probably the best part,” said Mary Johnson, Assistant Administrator for The Independence House.

Cards are also being delivered to residents at other nursing homes like the Legacy Arbor and Brookside Village.

Martinez says this was a good opportunity to show children the importance of giving back to the community.

