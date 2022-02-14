84-year-old Lincoln woman delivers Meals on Wheels for 40 years

Advertisement

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Valentine’s Day was another normal day for Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels Program. Nearly 500 meals were distributed by volunteers throughout the Capital City.

On Monday, the Wesleyan neighborhood was covered by Delma Hartig, one of the program’s most dedicated volunteers who has been at it for decades.

Hartig started Meals on Wheels after her dad died.

“My dad was the first death in my life,” Hartig said. “So I just kind of was thinking, what can I do to help senior citizens stay in their homes?”

An act that started as love has only grown for now four decades.

““I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Hartig said. “Getting to know the people we deliver the meals to. You meet some of the nicest people.”

With every meal delivered, Delma goes the extra mile. She’ll move a stray trash can or even check the mail.

“Some people really need it,” Hartig said. “Sometimes it’s hard for them to get to the mail box, the trash cans, I don’t know why people put them in the middle of the driveway but they do. And we pick up newspapers, I usually stick it in the bag with the meal.”

In her 40 years, she’s turned delivery into a science, like pre-opening the bags before putting food inside. Even more impressive, she delivers all of the meals without using a GPS.

“I figured I’m 84!” Hartig laughed. “I’ve got to use my brain rather than the GPS.”

Tabitha said there are not many volunteers like Delma.

“She has been the most dedicated volunteer that’s delivered year-in and year-out no matter the condition,” Laura Bennett, the assistant director of Life Enrichment & Volunteers at Tabitha said. “She’s always showed up, put a smile on her face and served our seniors that needed it the most.

Delma said it’s estimated she’s delivered close to 80,000 meals, but for Delma, it’s not about the numbers.

“Makes you feel as good as them getting the meal I think, to know that you’re doing something for somebody else,” Hartig said.

Delma has also worked to train new volunteers. She said she will do Meals on Wheels as long as she feels comfortable driving.

