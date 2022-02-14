Above average temperatures on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be a little warmer on Monday with mainly sunny skies. Mild and breezy on Tuesday with scattered clouds. A cold front will bring colder temperatures on Wednesday and a small chance for snow.

Mostly sunny and not as cold Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s with a north-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Not as cold in eastern Nebraska on Monday (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies Monday night and chilly. Lows in the lower 20s.

Seasonally cold temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and mild on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mild and breezy Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday will be colder with a small chance of snow showers or flurries Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Friday and the weekend will be mild and mainly dry.

Mid week cool down, nice warm up for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.