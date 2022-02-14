Advertisement

Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred late Sunday evening near Alvo.

According to NSP, Cass County deputies were responding to the report of an assault that had occurred at 23418 Alvo Road at around 11 p.m. The initial report was of an altercation between a father and son in which the son struck the father in the head. The father exited the residence and called 911.

Cass County deputies responded to the scene and contacted the son, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Stratton. Stratton was believed to be in the basement of the residence and possibly armed. During the course of negotiations, a deputy fired his weapon, striking Stratton.

NSP said a trooper had arrived on scene moments before and heard gunshots from outside the residence. The trooper rushed inside and attempted live-saving measures, along with the deputies, but Stratton ultimately succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators located a bow and arrow and long knife at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating the entire incident. Per Nebraska State Statute, any in-custody death requires a grand jury proceeding.

