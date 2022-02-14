Advertisement

First responders rescue baby born, left on Omaha sidewalk

(KTTC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — First responders have rescued a baby who was born on an Omaha sidewalk and left there by his mother in sub-freezing temperatures.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a woman gave birth to the baby around 10 a.m. Sunday on a pile of blankets on the sidewalk in southeast Omaha. The temperature at the time was around 16 degrees, with wind chills in the single digits. Firefighters called to the scene found the newborn boy being attended by two passersby and took the baby to a hospital.

Witnesses told officials that the woman who had given birth to the baby wrapped herself in a black coat and wandered off. Firefighters found her a short distance away and also took her to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

