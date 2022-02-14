Fortenberry trial set for March 15 in California

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The trial for Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has officially been scheduled for March 15, and will take place in California after a motion to move the hearing to Nebraska was denied.

Court records show a federal judge denied the motion to move the case, and scheduled the trial for next month in the Central District of California.

Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal 2016 campaign contribution from a foreign national at a Los Angeles fundraiser.

He is facing charges of falsifying and concealing material facts and making false statements.

The trial was supposed to take place on Feb. 15, but was delayed due to high rates of COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

Chad Kolton, spokesman for Rep. Fortenberry, released the following statement on the decision:

“This case was a set-up from the beginning and never should have been brought. It is vital to get this injustice corrected at the earliest possible opportunity and when California suspended jury trials the motion to change venue became necessary to do that. With California courts now re-opening, the judge’s ruling is consistent with our top priority to have a jury hear this case and clear Jeff Fortenberry’s name as soon as possible.”

