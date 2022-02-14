Lincoln City Council approves Fairness Ordinance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln City Council approved councilwoman Sandra Washington’s Fairness Ordinance on Monday, 5-0.

The update specifically prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and military and veteran status.

The ordinance, proposed by councilwoman Washington, has been in limbo for ten years and is back with broader language. Councilwoman Washington said it’s time to update Lincoln’s Title 11 Code, and that this puts the city in line with recent legal rulings in regards to equal opportunity.

Councilman Tom Beckius and councilman Richard Meginnis were not at the meeting.

