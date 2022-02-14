Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts highlights need for property tax relief

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference Monday morning to emphasize the need for the Legislature to take action this session to provide tax relief to Nebraskans.

At the press conference, Gov. Ricketts will be joined by Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone and Nebraska taxpayers.

