LIVE: Nebraska healthcare leaders discuss impacts of COVID-19 on hospitals

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although Nebraska has seen a drop in cases and hospitalizations, hospitals and healthcare workers are still facing challenges as a result of the pandemic.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, healthcare leaders will discuss issues related to staffing, patient care and how workers are coping both mentally and physically.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above at 1 p.m.

