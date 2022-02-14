Local flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Flower shops everywhere are prepping for Valentine’s Day, one of their busiest days of the year.

Stem Gallery said they have been gearing up for Valentine’s Day for months, but it has not been easy. Supply chain issues due to COVID-19 have affected the flower industry, but the flower shop has worked hard to make sure customers can show their loved ones some love.

Conrad Quijas, owner of Stem Gallery, said this is the third year COVID has affected operations for Valentine’s Day.

“When COVID first hit, our Valentine’s Day was good,” Quijas said. “The second year everything was shut down so we were kind of like ‘what do we do?’, now this is our third Valentine’s Day with COVID and it’s like even that we’re still not sure how we’ll do.”

What used to only require a few weeks of preparation, required months. Quijas said the Stem Gallery makes anywhere from 300 to 600 deliveries from Feb. 13 to 14.

“We try to base everything off of the sales we did the year before,” Quijas said. “Unfortunately with COVID it was kind of hard because we didn’t know, the uncertainty of everybody was there everybody was uncertain. We didn’t know if people were going to spend their money on flowers because flowers are really a luxury business it’s not something you have to have.”

Quijas said deliveries have changed with less surprise deliveries made to offices, and more people working from home. As a way to keep up with the pandemic, the store curated pre-made arrangements for those who need to grab and go.

He said one thing hasn’t changed- the excitement of helping show people they are loved.

“When people get flowers the expression on their face is worth more than even the flowers,” Quijas said. “It’s like someone actually cares and you notice that when somebody receives them it’s like their eyes light up and they’re like ‘wow somebody got me flowers that’s so cool.’”

