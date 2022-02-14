LPD arrests wrong way driver in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was driving the wrong way down a one-way street downtown with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

On Sunday morning, LPD stopped a driver after he was observed going the wrong way on a one-way street in downtown Lincoln.

Just before 2:30 a.m., LPD officers said they saw a white GMC Sierra driving south on N. 14th Street towards O street, against the flow of one-way northbound traffic.

LPD said the vehicle was stopped near O Street and Centennial Mall North and the 33-year-old driver appeared intoxicated. From there, LPD said the officers initiated a DUI investigation.

Officers said they saw two open bottles of beer in the vehicle and searched for possible additional open alcohol containers.

According to police, the officers found a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat.

The 33-year-old man is a convicted felon, according to police, and eventually tested a .203 BAC.

LPD said after being arrested and transported to jail, officers discovered six individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine.

Police said the man was arrested and is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, DUI (3rd offense aggravated), carry a concealed weapon, open alcohol container, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and no operator’s license charges.

LPD said additional charges may be pending following an investigation into the suspected narcotics.

