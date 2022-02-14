Advertisement

LPD: Stolen car with stolen tools, clothes & more recovered following crash in east Lincoln

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen car with stolen tools, clothing and other items following a crash.

Back on Jan. 26, around 5 a.m., a grey Mazda Tribute was left unlocked and running behind a home near 26th and R Streets, according to police. LPD said the vehicle’s owner saw a man get into the running vehicle and steal it.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., LPD said a woman was driving south on 48th Street in her white Kia Sedona, when the stolen grey Mazda Tribute pulled out in front of her at J Street which caused a collision.

According to police, a man got out of the driver’s seat and a woman got out of the front passenger seat, and both ran from the scene.

Officers said they arrived and confirmed the Mazda was the same that had been stolen on Jan. 26.

LPD said inside the Mazda, officers found an extensive amount of stolen tools, clothes, as well as personal items and police officers are working to identify the owners of some of the stolen items.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

