McGowens repeats Big Ten Honor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens picked up his third consecutive Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award Monday, as he was honored by the conference. McGowens averaged 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in helping the Huskers to a 1-1 week. In NU’s win over Minnesota, McGowens had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and four rebounds in the 78-65 victory. He posted his seventh consecutive double-figure effort against Iowa with 11 points and four rebounds in the loss to the Hawkeyes.

It is the sixth time McGowens has received the honor, as he becomes the eighth Big Ten Freshman to receive at least six honors in a season since the freshman weekly award started in 2010-11. On the season, McGowens is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, as he ranks first among conference freshmen in scoring and second in rebounding. McGowens has reached double figures in 14 of the Huskers’ last 15 contests.

The Huskers return to action on Friday night, when they take on Maryland. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

