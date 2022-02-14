Advertisement

Nebraska senator proposes bill to ease restrictions on funeral directors

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State senators appear ready to help make it easier to become a funeral director or embalmer in Nebraska.

A bill would reduce the number of hours required to study mortuary science and chemistry but increase the number of hours in the business.

The reason for LB 704 was made clear by the senator proposing the idea.

“The number of actual funeral directors will not likely be replaced in the foreseeable future. Contrary to popular belief, this is not a business that people are dying to get into,” said Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

Sen. Williams said the changes would not have an impact on the quality of services.

Funeral directors and embalmers would still be required to pass a national standardized exam. The bill passed through the first round with no opposition.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
File photo of police lights
LPD arrests wrong way driver in downtown Lincoln
LPD File Photo
LPD: Stolen car with stolen tools, clothes & more recovered following crash in east Lincoln
Couple charged with child abuse after baby thrown into wall
Lincoln residents gave testimony over the fairness ordinance in front of the Lincoln City...
Lincoln City Council approves Fairness Ordinance

Latest News

Prison or probation? Witnesses key to prosecuting domestic violence cases
flex
Nebraska WBB vs. Indiana: Highlights & Interviews
fairness ordinance
City council passes fairness ordinance
Nebraskans wait to wager
Gov. Ricketts wants Nebraska to be more competitive with tax plan