Nebraska senator proposes bill to ease restrictions on funeral directors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State senators appear ready to help make it easier to become a funeral director or embalmer in Nebraska.

A bill would reduce the number of hours required to study mortuary science and chemistry but increase the number of hours in the business.

The reason for LB 704 was made clear by the senator proposing the idea.

“The number of actual funeral directors will not likely be replaced in the foreseeable future. Contrary to popular belief, this is not a business that people are dying to get into,” said Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

Sen. Williams said the changes would not have an impact on the quality of services.

Funeral directors and embalmers would still be required to pass a national standardized exam. The bill passed through the first round with no opposition.

