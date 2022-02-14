Advertisement

Nebraska soccer team to play five spring matches

(KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska soccer team unveiled its five-game spring slate on Monday, which features all home matches.

The Huskers open with a contest against South Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 26 inside the Hawks Championship Center. Kickoff for the tilt is scheduled for 2 p.m. The following month, NU will host the NWSL KC Current on Friday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

Nebraska has three home games scheduled for April, with all games to be played at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers host three former conference foes in Iowa State on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m., Colorado on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. and Kansas State on Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m.

