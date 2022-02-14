Advertisement

Nebraska state tax collections beat expectations in January

(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska state government collected $45 million more than expected last month.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax collections of $495 million in January, which is 10% than the state forecast of $450 million. Nebraska reported higher-than-expected net revenues from individual income taxes and miscellaneous taxes, but lower-than-expected net receipts from sales-and-use taxes and corporate income taxes.

The state has received $3.354 billion in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. That’s 3.7% higher than the state projection of $3.235 billion at this point in the year.

