Our Town Beatrice: Healthcare

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Community Hospital continues to be a big player when it comes to the great quality of life you can find in southeast Nebraska.

BCH is excited about two new family practice doctors who recently joined the staff in August of 2021. Dr. Hannah Painter has a real interest in serving in a smaller health care setting. “I’m from North Platte,” Painter said. “My parents ranch, and raise Angus cattle. So, growing up in a small town, being in Nebraska, that just feels like home to me.” Dr. Painter understands that in smaller communities, the need for good doctors is bigger than ever. “The small towns still deserve great cutting-edge care. I want to be a part of meeting that need.”

Dr. Jamie Kielian is also a family practice doctor. She’s from Lincoln originally. Although many doctors specialize, she wanted to practice family medicine in a smaller area. “We get the opportunity to take care of patients throughout their lifetime,” Kielian said. “We are able to partner with them when they are young, to when they get old, so we can approach their concerns in a more personalized way.”

Beatrice Community Hospital administrators are excited to have both Dr. Painter and Dr. Kielian on staff. They know that getting doctors to come to rural areas can be a challenge. “We’ve had physicians come to visit us, looking at the opportunity here,” Eric Trusty said. He’s the BCH Senior Executive for Clinic Services. “Coming from a larger town, say Chicago or New York even, sometimes doctors are looking to get out of the large city. But the reality of them getting out of the large city is probably more like going to something the size of Omaha.”

Executives say recruitment is important. “One of the things that’s happened is we became part of the Rural Residency Program through the University of Nebraska Medical Center,” Trusty said. The program has helped the hospital make connections with physicians like Dr. Painter and Dr. Kielian. “It’s given us a pipeline,” Trusty said.

Beatrice Community Hospital is celebrating 10 years of being at it’s current location. The commitment to family healthcare continues, as there are plans underway to build a brand new family health clinic on the north end of the hospital campus. “We are looking at consolidating all of our primary care clinics under one roof,” Trusty said. This will continue to help with recruiting good health care providers. “There are a lot of benefits to this, not only for recruitment,” Trusty said. “As a doctor, you will be working in a brand new office space, but you also get the ability to have your peers right there.”

Dr. Painter and Dr. Kielian are the kind of providers the hospital is looking for. “They are from Nebraska. They have those Nebraska connections,” Trusty said. The doctors are glad to be serving at a hospital that has been, and continues to be, on the cutting edge. “For patients to be able to get quality medical care close to home, it’s so important,” Kielian said. “There are a lot of people in this state who have to travel long distances to get that. So, what we can offer here for people in southeast Nebraska is truly remarkable.”

