Tuesday Forecast: A southerly breeze...brings an early-spring “tease”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A taste of spring expected on Tuesday as a gusty south wind pushes high temperatures into the 50s and lower 60s...

Quiet and cool conditions are in the forecast for this Valentine’s Day evening and overnight...with some increasing cloudiness later in the night but no precipitation. Lows will drop into the upper teens to upper 20s across the region.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Increasing south-southeasterly winds of 15-to-25 mph...with gusts to 30 or 35 mph at times...will mean afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the state.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

A cold front will slide across the forecast area Tuesday night...dropping overnight temperatures back into the low 20s to low 30s. for much of the area.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Behind the front on Wednesday...high temperatures will be much COLDER. Gusty north winds of 15-to-30 mph...with gusts of 35-to-40 mph...will keep highs in the low 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a small chance for some light rain or light snow showers...but at this point it looks like any precipitation that may fall would be very light...and that the best chance for more significant moisture would be to our south.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Wednesday Night GFS Weather Map (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook then indicates that chilly temperatures will continue into Thursday...before warming quite nicely for Friday...Saturday...Sunday...and Presidents’ Day Monday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

