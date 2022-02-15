10/11 NOW Investigation: Why some are waiting weeks for rental assistance checks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The City of Lincoln has helped more than 5,000 people impacted by the pandemic pay their rent and utility bills, and they plan to continue for as long as they have federal emergency Assistance Money. But10/11 NOW has been told that some people are waiting weeks to receive their assistance checks.

10/11 NOW requested the data and it shows, the hold-up isn’t waiting for checks to be written, but for applications to be completed.

Lincoln mom of two, Porshea O’Donnell is one of those who has been waiting. She tells 10/11 NOW she’s been working reduced hours because of COVID-19 and has had to stay home with her kids several times because of COVID-19 exposures.

“I’m low income as it is,” said O’Donnell. “Any time I miss work it hurts me.”

It’s why she put in an application for Emergency Rental Assistance through the city, about a month ago.

“It will make a huge difference,” said O’Donnell.

But for now, she’s waiting for that money to come in.

Data 10/11 NOW requested shows the average wait time between an application being sent and money received is 45 days. Director of Urban Development, Dan Marvin, said often that wait time is spent collecting and confirming all the documentation required.

“It’s missing documents, lease agreements, documents that aren’t provided that slow the process down and people play telephone tag back and forth to try and get all of that tracked down,” said Marvin.

Marvin said some of that can be tough to track down, but it’s important.

“The City of Lincoln will be audited at some point for following procedures so we have to keep track of all of that,” Marvin said.

The data does show once all the paperwork is completed, it takes about 10 days to get the check out.

In total, the city has paid out more than $23 million to 5,311 people, and demand is going up. As of last check, there were more than 1,100 applications in process, with the city hiring six more staffers to help process those.

“So if someone does need to phone in with questions we should have more staff available,” said Marvin.

10/11 NOW has been in touch with O’Donnell and the city to figure out the delay with her application. Our reporter was told her application should now be complete, but there was confusion about whether or not her lease was attached to the application, which is why she was waiting.

O’Donnell said she’s hopeful the check will be sent to her landlord soon.

“Just going to scrape by while I wait,” said O’Donnell.

The City said if you’re going to apply and you want the best chance of getting a quick turn-around, you should have the following information available:

Your lease

Last year’s Federal Tax Return (IRS Form 1040) or recent paystubs

Your contact information

Your landlord’s address and contact information

You can learn more about the program or submit an application here: https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/City/Mayor/Housing-Utility-Assistance

If you’re struggling with the application and need help, staff are available. You can reach them here via email here: ADLH@unl.edu or call: 402-441-4942.

