Bonnie Raitt to perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater on Aug. 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bonnie Raitt is heading to Lincoln for the Just Like That…national tour in 2022. The event will take place at the Pinewood Bowl Theater on Aug. 2.

The tour will includes music from her forthcoming studio album, ‘Just Like That...’

Raitt will release her first single off the upcoming album as well as launch a pre-order campaign on Feb. 25. The first and second rounds of shows in April with special guest NRBQ and May/June with special guest Lucinda Williams are on sale now.

The third round of shows is on sale on Feb. 18 with special guest Mavis Staples.

“To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express,” said Raitt. “Mavis and her band are at the top of their game, and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer!”

Tickets for the July/August/September shows will go on sale Feb. 18 via Ticketmaster.com.

