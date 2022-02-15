Advertisement

Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone

By Brian Mastre
Feb. 14, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Through court documents, 6 News is learning more about the accusations against an assistant warden with Nebraska Corrections last month.

In early January, a supervisor with Nebraska Corrections is led away in handcuffs from the reception and treatment center in Lincoln.

According to court records, in December, Sarah Torsiello allegedly purchased a burner phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone. Investigators say the 45-year-old allegedly confessed to kissing an inmate and fondling each other’s privates while at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Corrections officials say she resigned from her position.

A day later, she appeared before a Lancaster County judge and posted a $10,000 bond with the promise to attend future court hearings.

The inmate she allegedly was communicating with may sound familiar. He’s Terrell Thorpe serving a life sentence.

The 37-year-old was convicted for his role in a 2005 double murder in north central Omaha.

The state said Thorpe helped plan a robbery, supply the weapon, load the gun, and serve as a getaway driver.

The former assistant warden is facing three serious felonies including sexual abuse of an inmate.

