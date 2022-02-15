Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts wants Nebraska to be more competitive with tax plan

(PHOTO: Office of Governor Pete Ricketts)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The message from Gov. Pete Ricketts Monday is that Nebraskans need more tax relief.

He’s putting his weight behind three bills and they deal with property, social security, and income taxes.

One would make permanent a 25% cut to property taxes paid to local school districts. A second would speed up the phasing out of taxes on social security.

It’s currently on a 10-year timeline and he wants to reduce that to five. Ricketts also wants to drop the highest income tax rate over that same time frame.

A move he says helps families.

”We have a nation-leading and historical 1.7% unemployment rate, there’s a lot of great job opportunities here. Other states have low unemployment rates, too. We need people to move to Nebraska, we don’t want them to move to other states. So we have to be competitive on the individual income tax rate, as one of the ways we hold on to Nebraska families.”

Those three separate tax bills are before the legislature. But there is a short window this season to pass those bills.

For reference, a week from Wednesday, we will reach the halfway point of the current session.

Watch Gov. Ricketts highlights the need for tax relief

